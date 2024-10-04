Rainbow Six Siege's first Siege Cup to be played on October 9

During the reveal of Operation Twin Shells on August 25, Ubisoft unveiled all of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege updates coming with Year 9 Season 3. Although Skopós, the game's new defender, stole the show, the announcement of the Siege Cup got the community excited.

The Siege Cup is a brand-new game mode that intends to be the peak of competitiveness in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. It will offer players the experience of competing for in-game prizes with a five-player stack.

With the arrival of the Siege Cup, players will have access to a new currency system: Competitive Coins. These will be used to unlock Competitive Packs, which will coexist with Alpha and Bravo Packs. The higher you place in the Siege Cup, the more Competitive Coins you will earn.

Today's Siege Cup announcement includes information regarding the starting date and time of the first-ever Siege Cup. As of now, only PC players from Europe and North America have access to it.

The first Siege Cup will kick off on October 9 at 3:30 PM EDT for North American players and 2:30 PM BST for European players. Each region will have its own Siege Cup.

Meanwhile, console players, who still have no access to join the Siege Cup, will receive free Competitive Coins on October 9. Ubisoft expects to introduce the Siege Cup on console with the release of Year 9 Season 4.

To compete in the Siege Cup, you will have to register here. If you encounter any issues while playing the Siege Cup, please report them on R6 Fix.