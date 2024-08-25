Operation Twin Shells: Skopós is Rainbow Six Siege's new operator, Siege Cup release, Dokkaebi nerf, competitive coins, and more!

Ubisoft have unveiled Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's upcoming season Operation Twin Shell. Year 9 Season 3 will include multiple brand-new features, balancing updates, and a new operator called Skopós.

Here's everything you need to know about Operation Twin Shells:

Skopós is Rainbow Six Siege's new operator

Skopós is a Greek defensive two-speed, two-health operator. It's the first disabled character added to the game.

Skopós can help her teammates on the battlefield through her humanoid robots, called Talos and Colossus. She will be able to swap between robots anytime she wants.

Additionally, it's worth mentioning that Skopós will have access to Rainbow Six Siege's brand-new weapon, the PCX-33.

Skopós' concept is one of the most unique in the game. The Greek operator has a lot of synergies and counters. Our favorite is that she can be used as a counter to Deimos. For more information about Skopós, check out our Skopós guide!

Ubisoft will launch the Siege Cup in Operation Twin Shells. This game mode will allow players to compete for rewards in squads of five members. This also introduces the concept of competitive coins, which will be given to the players for playing the Siege Cup and Ranked.

Unfortunately, in Year 9 Season 3, the Siege Cup will only be open to PC players who play from Europe and North America. Starting from PC, other regions will be admitted. To know more about the Siege Cup, check out our Siege Cup guide.

Speed Boost in drones

Ubisoft will include a Speed Boost feature in Rainbow Six Siege's drones. This will allow drone users to move quickly around the map. Each drone will have up to three charges and it applies for both attackers and defenders. For more information about this feature, check out our Speed Boost guide.

Ubisoft are introducing a Dokkaebi nerf with Operation Twin Shells. The South Korean operator will still have access to two Logic Bomb charges but she will only be able to use them every 45 seconds.

Despite being happy with how the tweaks introduced in Operation New Blood affected Solis, Ubisoft made more changes to the Colombian's gadget.

First of all, Solis will only be able to detect gadgets that come across the center part of her electronic device. Moreover, no information on what the gadgets are will be displayed.

Additionally, Ubisoft introduced a new concept called Overclock, which is spotting the enemy gadgets with Solis' device. After using the Overlock, the glasses' energy will instantly be refilled. When that happen, attackers will know that Solis has spotted their gadgets. Finally, Solis' gadget will last longer as the battery's strength has been improved.

Ubisoft have reworked Nøkk's gadget. Starting with Operation Twin Shells, the Danish gadget will consume battery only when she's moving. If that wasn't enough, Nøkk's FMG-9 has been buffed as recoil will be more manageable.

Versus AI 2.0

Versus AI is changing in Operation Twin Shells as Ubisoft have added attackers to the game mode. These will be Ash, Thermite, Sledge, Thatcher, and Nomad. This means that starting with Year 9 Season 3 players will also be able to play Versus AI as defenders.

Jäger Elite Bundle

Ubisoft have launched a new Elite Bundle for Jäger. The Exosphere Guardian is the German's new Elite Bundle and players can already purchased on the in-game store.

Operation Twin Shells release date

Operation Twin Shells will be released to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege on September 10, according to Ubisoft's announcement.

Although there's not a date for the Test Server yet, PC players will be able to try out Operation Twin Shells starting from next week.