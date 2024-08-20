Operation Twin Shells to introduce the Siege Cup: Everything we know so far

As Operation New Blood is reaching its final days, fans are now looking forward Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s upcoming season: Operation Twin Shells.

Although there are many rumors and theories regarding what’s to come with Operation Twin Shells, the Siege Cup has stolen the show so far. This feature is completely brand-new and fans have been looking forward to its arrival since Ubisoft mentioned its concept during the Six Invitational 2024.

However, what should fans expect from Ubisoft’s Siege Cup? While it’s too early to talk about this game mode, we will do our best to explain in this article everything we know so far about it.

What’s the Siege Cup?

According to Ubisoft’s roadmap, the Siege Cup is a “new in-game tournament feature to offer an additional highly competitive experience.” Therefore, we can describe the Siege Cup as a tournament inside Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege where teams will be placed on a bracket and face off to, potentially, earn rewards.

Keep in mind that the Siege Cup will be introduced to the game in Operation Twin Shells in its Beta version. This means that players could find bugs. If that’s the case, please make sure to report them on R6 Fix.

Will the Siege Cup be open to everyone?

Although the Siege Cup is making its arrival in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege with Operation Twin Shells, not everyone will have access to it since day one.

According to Ubisoft’s roadmap, the Siege Cup will be open “on PC in the NA and EU regions during Y9S3.” If you’re part of a different region, don’t worry: the Siege Cup’s “full release” is “planned for Y9S4.”

Will console players have access to the Siege Cup?

Unfortunately, that still remains a mystery. While we expect the Siege Cup to become one of the game’s main game modes, Ubisoft’s roadmap doesn’t mention the word console. Therefore, we don’t expect it to be implemented there in the near future. However, with Year 10 being just around the corner, console players should remain hopeful.

Siege Cup Map Pool

We expect the Siege Cup to follow a certain map pool, potentially similar to the one professional teams use. Ubisoft’s picture of the Siege Cup main menu displays Oregon, Villa, Kafe Dostoyevsky, and Nighthaven Labs as the maps used. However, these could have been just used as examples.

Siege Cup Rewards

Fans should also expect rewards to be given out in the Siege Cup, as there’s a Rewards option on the Siege Cup’s main menu. However, we don’t know what rewards will players get. We expect these to go from Alpha to Bravo Packs and even unique operator bundles.