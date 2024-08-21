Rainbow Six Siege's new operator to control two humanoid robots... from a wheelchair

The Rainbow Six Siege community is in shock after two videos of the next operator's abilities appeared online, which is set to be added with Operation Twin Shells.

The videos, posted by user Shiiny77 on X (formerly Twitter), reveal that this new playable character will be a disabled person. The first video shows the home screen menu for Operation Twin Shells, which includes the game's new operator and two humanoid robots.

The second video goes one step further, giving players insight into the operator's ability. Keeping in mind their disability, the operator joins the battlefield from a distance by controlling the two previously mentioned humanoid robots.

The video shows how the new operator will have the ability to control both robots independently. While one is being used, the other one is protected by a big shield. The video also reveals a weakness, as it seems like the shield doesn't protect the robot's full body.

Unfortunately, the video doesn't include important details like what happens when one of the robots is killed or if there's any other ability that the new operator will be able to use. We also don't have information regarding the operator's speed and health traits.

The community didn't take long to react to the leaked videos. Even the popular YouTuber Ricky Berwick, who suffers from a physical disability, replied to the post.

Overall, the replies have been mixed. While the majority of reactions revolved around the operator's wheelchair and how they would adapt to maps that aren't "wheelchair accessible", others simply hated Ubisoft's decision to add more inclusivity to the game.

Regardless of anyone's opinion, Ubisoft adding a wheelchair operator this way is brilliant. While giving more visibility to people who must use a wheelchair, Ubisoft is also adding a new mechanic to Rainbow Six Siege that is completely different from anything previously seen in the game.

We encourage you to keep visiting Siege.GG for more information about Operation Twin Shells and what's to come in Year 9 of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.