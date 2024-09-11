Skip navigation (Press enter)
Competitive Packs in Rainbow Six Siege: Everything you need to know

Here's everything you need to know about Siege's Competitive Packs.

David Via

On September 10, Ubisoft released Operation Twin Shells, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's third season for Year 9. Including a new defender called Skopós, the Siege Cup, Versus AI 2.0, balancing updates, and more, the game's new season is one of the most ambitious in the last year.

Although all the eyes instantly fell on the Greek defender's humanoid robots and her wheelchair, the Siege Cup, the Competitive Coins, and the Competitive Packs have awakened curiosity in the fans.

In short terms, the Siege Cup is the game's brand-new competitive mode where players have to register themselves in squads of five players. Alongside playing Ranked, playing the Siege Cup will award you with Competitive Coins, which you will be able to use to claim Competitive Packs.

We understand these three concepts may be difficult to understand. For this reason, we have decided to create this guide about the Competitive Packs:

How to unlock Competitive Packs?

Competitive Packs can be unlocked with Competitive Coins. To access the Competitive Packs, you must go to the Packs tab and scroll after the Alpha and Bravo Packs. Competitive Packs will go next.

How much is a Competitive Pack?

Competitive Packs are worth 5,000 Competitive Coins. With 31 items in the collection, players will have to gather 155,000 Competitive Coins to unlock them all.

It's worth mentioning that players can't get duplicated items from Competitive Packs.

How to get Competitive Coins?

To get Competitive Packs you must first get Competitive Coins. Here's how to get Competitive Coins in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege:

Siege Cup

Players can get Competitive Coins by playing the Siege Cup. To play in the Siege Cup, you must create a team with four more friends.

Ranked

Players can also get Competitive Coins by winning Ranked matches. You can get up to 10,000 Competitive Coins a season by playing Ranked. Here's each rank that rewards players with Competitive Coins:

  • Copper 2: 1,000 Competitive Coins
  • Bronze 2: 1,000 Competitive Coins
  • Silver 2: 1,000 Competitive Coins
  • Gold 2: 2,000 Competitive Coins
  • Platinum 2: 1,000 Competitive Coins
  • Emerald 2: 1,000 Competitive Coins
  • Diamond 2: 1,000 Competitive Coins
  • Champion: 2,000 Competitive Coins

Can I buy Competitive Packs with R6 Credits or Renown?

Unfortunately, you can't purchase Competitive Packs with R6 Credits or Renown. The idea behind Competitive Packs is that these can only be obtained by competitively playing Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

Therefore, you will only be able to obtain Competitive Packs with Competitive Coins, a reward obtained for doing well on Ranked and the Siege Cup.

What can I get in Competitive Packs?

Competitive Packs will get you exclusive items for Kaid, Ela, Zofia, and Kali. Moreover, you will also be able to get four unique universal drone skins.

Here are all of the cosmetics you can get from Competitive Packs:

Kaid

Use your Competitive Coins to get unique cosmetics for Kaid. These include the following:

  • Crenelation Headgear
  • Earthworks Uniform
  • Wall Breach gun skins
  • Dunne Buggy universal drone skin
  • Earthworks operator portrait
  • Siege Cup Kaid universal operator card background
  • Claw Grip charm

Scroll down to have a look at all of the cosmetics previously mentioned:

Ela

Use your Competitive Coins to get unique cosmetics for Ela. These include the following:

  • Defiant Spirit Headgear
  • Obstinate Survivalist Uniform
  • Personal Touch gun skins
  • Little Rumbe universal drone skin
  • Obstinate Survivalist operator portrait
  • Siege Cup Ela universal operator card background
  • The Wild One charm

Scroll down to have a look at all of the cosmetics previously mentioned:

Zofia

Use your Competitive Coins to get unique cosmetics for Ela. These include the following:

  • Digital Tactician Headgear
  • Digital Woodland Survivor Uniform
  • Digital Concuss gun skin
  • High Standard gun skin
  • Perfectionist's Tool universal drone skin
  • Digital Woodland Survivor operator portrait
  • Siege Cup Zofia universal operator card background
  • Pocket Watch charm

Scroll down to have a look at all of the cosmetics previously mentioned:

Kali

Use your Competitive Coins to get unique cosmetics for Ela. These include the following:

  • Optimal Fit Headgear
  • Cutting Edge Uniform
  • Patented Composition gun skins
  • Forward Observer universal drone skin
  • Siege Cup Kali universal operator card background
  • Owl Flight charm

Scroll down to have a look at all of the cosmetics previously mentioned:

Can I choose the item I want?

Unfortunately, you can't use your Competitive Coins to choose the item that you want. With all of the items having the same chance of showing up, it's very difficult to get the cosmetic that you want in your very first Competitive Pack.

