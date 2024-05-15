With players preparing for battle, knowing the best XDefiant PC settings is essential when it comes to ensuring the game runs smoothly.
Ubisoft's XDefiant is finally here and even if players have chosen their favorite weapon from the gun list along with their preferred faction member, an underperforming PC can cause huge frustrations during the heat of battle. Fear not, this guide has all the intel on the right settings to stop any stuttering from impacting your success on any of the maps and game modes.
In this guide, find everything about the best XDefiant settings for low-end and high-end hardware.
Best XDefiant PC settings for low-end hardware
For those that don't have the latest graphics card or incredibly powerful processor, these settings will allow you to run XDefiant with ease and will give you a high, stable frame rate to see any opposition with ease. These are the best settings to use:
Graphics settings
- Enable DX12 Renderer: Yes
- HDR: Off
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- V-Sync Mode: Off
- Framerate Limit: On
- Framerate Limit: Refresh rate of your monitor or lower (e.g. 60)
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Spot Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Resolution: Low
- Contact Shadows: Off
- Resolution Scale: 85%
- Sharpening: 8
- Particle Detail: Low
- Volumetric Fog: Low
- Reflection Quality: Low
- Local Reflection Quality: Low
- Vegetation Quality: Low
- Sub Surface Scattering: On
- Parallax Mapping: Yes
- Ambient Occlusion: Low
- Object Detail: 50
- Extra Streaming Distance: 5
- Lens Flare: Off
- Water Quality: Low
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- High-Resolution Sky Textures: No
- Terrain Quality: Medium
After initial tests, I found these settings to provide plenty of smooth gameplay with no signs of any lag or stuttering hindering my quest for victory.
Video settings
- Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1080×1920
- Refresh Rate: Refresh rate of your monitor (e.g. 144)
- Monitor: The monitor you game on (1)
- Enable Reduced Latency: Yes
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
- Brightness: 15
- Contrast: 15
Gameplay settings
- Field of View: 120
- ADS Field of View: Consistent
Best XDefiant PC settings for high-end hardware
For those with a rig packing plenty of power, these settings give you impressive graphical fidelity without compromising on frame rate and performance:
Graphics settings
- Enable DX12 Renderer: Yes
- HDR: Off
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- V-Sync Mode: Off
- Framerate Limit: On
- Framerate Limit: Refresh rate of your monitor (e.g. 144)
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Spot Shadows: Medium
- Spot Shadow Resolution: Medium
- Contact Shadows: All Low
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Sharpening: 8
- Particle Detail: High
- Volumetric Fog: Medium
- Reflection Quality: High
- Local Reflection Quality: High
- Vegetation Quality: Medium
- Sub Surface Scattering: On
- Parallax Mapping: Yes
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Object Detail: 100
- Extra Streaming Distance: 5
- Lens Flare: Off
- Water Quality: Medium
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- High-Resolution Sky Textures: Yes
- Terrain Quality: High
With these settings, graphics look as clear and crisp as possible while maintaining fluid movement when navigating the maps at speed. They also keep up when engaging with multiple enemies meaning stutters won't ruin a tricky gunfight.
Video settings
- Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: Your monitor’s resolution (e.g 2560×1440)
- Refresh Rate: Refresh rate of your monitor (e.g. 144)
- Monitor: The monitor you game on
- Enable Reduced Latency: Yes
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
- Brightness: 15
- Contrast: 15
How to update graphics driver for XDefiant
In some cases, having out-of-date graphics drivers can be the cause of subpar performance in XDefiant. Thankfully, a simple update is all that's needed to enhance performance. Whether an AMD or NVIDIA card is in the PC, here's how to update them to the latest drivers:
NVIDIA
- Download GeForce Experience
- Open the application
- Select the Drivers tab
- Click on the Check for Updates option
- Follow the steps if a driver update is available
AMD
- Right-click on the desktop
- Select AMD Radeon settings
- Click on the Home icon
- Hit the 'New Updates' option
- Click on the 'Check for Update'
- Follow the steps if there's an update
That's all there is to know about the best XDefiant PC settings. For more, check out our other guides showcasing the best controller settings and the latest Season 1 intel.