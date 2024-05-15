With players preparing for battle, knowing the best XDefiant PC settings is essential when it comes to ensuring the game runs smoothly.

Ubisoft's XDefiant is finally here and even if players have chosen their favorite weapon from the gun list along with their preferred faction member, an underperforming PC can cause huge frustrations during the heat of battle. Fear not, this guide has all the intel on the right settings to stop any stuttering from impacting your success on any of the maps and game modes.

In this guide, find everything about the best XDefiant settings for low-end and high-end hardware.

Best XDefiant PC settings for low-end hardware

For those that don't have the latest graphics card or incredibly powerful processor, these settings will allow you to run XDefiant with ease and will give you a high, stable frame rate to see any opposition with ease. These are the best settings to use:

Graphics settings

Enable DX12 Renderer: Yes

Yes HDR: Off

Off Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom V-Sync Mode: Off

Off Framerate Limit: On

On Framerate Limit: Refresh rate of your monitor or lower (e.g. 60)

Refresh rate of your monitor or lower (e.g. 60) Shadow Quality: Low

Low Spot Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Resolution: Low

Low Contact Shadows: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 85%

85% Sharpening: 8

8 Particle Detail: Low

Low Volumetric Fog: Low

Low Reflection Quality: Low

Low Local Reflection Quality: Low

Low Vegetation Quality: Low

Low Sub Surface Scattering: On

On Parallax Mapping: Yes

Yes Ambient Occlusion: Low

Low Object Detail: 50

50 Extra Streaming Distance: 5

5 Lens Flare: Off

Off Water Quality: Low

Low Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off High-Resolution Sky Textures: No

No Terrain Quality: Medium

After initial tests, I found these settings to provide plenty of smooth gameplay with no signs of any lag or stuttering hindering my quest for victory.

Video settings

Windowed Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1080×1920

1080×1920 Refresh Rate: Refresh rate of your monitor (e.g. 144)

Refresh rate of your monitor (e.g. 144) Monitor: The monitor you game on (1)

The monitor you game on (1) Enable Reduced Latency: Yes

Yes NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Enabled Brightness: 15

15 Contrast: 15

Gameplay settings

Field of View: 120

120 ADS Field of View: Consistent

Best XDefiant PC settings for high-end hardware

For those with a rig packing plenty of power, these settings give you impressive graphical fidelity without compromising on frame rate and performance:

Graphics settings

Enable DX12 Renderer: Yes

Yes HDR: Off

Off Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom V-Sync Mode: Off

Off Framerate Limit: On

On Framerate Limit: Refresh rate of your monitor (e.g. 144)

Refresh rate of your monitor (e.g. 144) Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Spot Shadows: Medium

Medium Spot Shadow Resolution: Medium

Medium Contact Shadows: All Low

All Low Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Sharpening: 8

8 Particle Detail: High

High Volumetric Fog: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: High

High Local Reflection Quality: High

High Vegetation Quality: Medium

Medium Sub Surface Scattering: On

On Parallax Mapping: Yes

Yes Ambient Occlusion: High

High Object Detail: 100

100 Extra Streaming Distance: 5

5 Lens Flare: Off

Off Water Quality: Medium

Medium Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off High-Resolution Sky Textures: Yes

Yes Terrain Quality: High

With these settings, graphics look as clear and crisp as possible while maintaining fluid movement when navigating the maps at speed. They also keep up when engaging with multiple enemies meaning stutters won't ruin a tricky gunfight.

Video settings

Windowed Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: Your monitor’s resolution (e.g 2560×1440)

Your monitor’s resolution (e.g 2560×1440) Refresh Rate: Refresh rate of your monitor (e.g. 144)

Refresh rate of your monitor (e.g. 144) Monitor: The monitor you game on

The monitor you game on Enable Reduced Latency: Yes

Yes NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Enabled Brightness: 15

15 Contrast: 15

How to update graphics driver for XDefiant

In some cases, having out-of-date graphics drivers can be the cause of subpar performance in XDefiant. Thankfully, a simple update is all that's needed to enhance performance. Whether an AMD or NVIDIA card is in the PC, here's how to update them to the latest drivers:

NVIDIA

Download GeForce Experience

Open the application

Select the Drivers tab

Click on the Check for Updates option

Follow the steps if a driver update is available

AMD

Right-click on the desktop

Select AMD Radeon settings

Click on the Home icon

Hit the 'New Updates' option

Click on the 'Check for Update'

Follow the steps if there's an update

That's all there is to know about the best XDefiant PC settings. For more, check out our other guides showcasing the best controller settings and the latest Season 1 intel.