Key member of the Rainbow Six Siege franchise has left Ubisoft

Cameron Lee, the Vice President of the Rainbow Six Siege franchise at Ubisoft, has decided to leave the company.

Lee joined the company in April of 2022, meaning he spent around two years and six months in its position. When he first started, Ubisoft stated that he would be in charge of "creating the long-term brand strategy for the Rainbow Six franchise."

The reasons behind his departure are unclear, but a report from Insider-Gaming stated that Ubisoft sent an email to the staff informing the role won't be replaced for the time being.

Credit: Ubisoft

Since a replacement is not on Ubisoft's priorities, we can assume his exit won't affect the franchise's current plan. However, this sort of news could worry the players if context isn't provided.

After all, Ubisoft current image is fragile after some of its recent titles like Star Wars: Outlaws or Skull and Bones haven't met the company's or the player base's expectations. On top of that, the company recently admitted that XDefiant hasn't produced the numbers they were expecting, and we even talk about it in this article.

You can take a look at the recently released esports bundles for Siege and also check out the patch notes for the latest major update if you haven't been keeping up with the changes.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.