FURIA Esports and FaZe Clan qualify for Brazil's playoffs semifinals

FURIA Esports and FaZe Clan have qualified for the Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 playoffs semifinals after defeating E1 Sports and Ninjas in Pyjamas, respectively. Arguably, both series were dominated by one of the sides, as FURIA Esports and FaZe Clan lost a combined amount of eleven rounds out of thirty-nine played.

FURIA Esports 2-0 E1 Sports

Maps: Clubhouse (7-1), Chalet (7-5), and Bank (not played)

The Six Invitational 2024 champions had a rock-solid start to their series against E1 Sports with a 7-1 victory on Clubhouse. The Black Panthers won five of their six attacks on the German map and ended up closing it with back-to-back defenses.

Although Chalet was closer, the match began similarly to Clubhouse as FURIA Esports won the team's first five defenses. After E1 Sports won the team's final attacking round, the Brazilians won their first three defenses to shorten what was a five-round lead to just one. Unfortunately, E1 Sports' efforts were stopped after FURIA Esports won the map before the blue roster could push them to overtime.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.49, Diego "Kheyze" Zanello was FURIA Esports' best player as he got a K-D of 25-13 (+12) and an entry balance of 4-0 (+4). He was closely followed by João "Jv92" Vitor and Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina, who finished the game with SiegeGG ratings of 1.29 and 1.22, respectively. Meanwhile, all of E1 Sports' players finished with negative ratings.

FaZe Clan 2-0 Ninjas in Pyjamas

Maps: Consulate (7-2), Clubhouse (7-3), and Bank (not played)

FaZe Clan's victory came similarly as the Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists won the series with two one-sided victories on Consulate and Clubhouse.

The red roster finished the first half of the game with a 5-1 lead as they won five of their six defenses. Although Ninjas in Pyjamas started the second half of the game with a win, FaZe Clan ended up closing the first map of the series after two successful attacks.

On Clubhouse, FaZe Clan survived the first half of the match after winning three of their six attacks, a run that included two 1v1 clutches by Victor "VITAKING" Augusto and Thiago "Handyy" Ferreira. After swapping sides, the ninjas couldn't match FaZe Clan's pace as the Brazilians concluded the match with four consecutive defenses.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.58, VITAKING was the best player of the match. He was closely followed by José "Cyber" Ramos and Handy, who finished the game with SiegeGG ratings of 1.31 and 1.19. Meanwhile, all of Ninjas in Pyjamas' players finished with negative ratings.