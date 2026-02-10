Fluxo W7M reach Six Invitational 2026 Finals after knocking out Spacestation

Fluxo W7M have reached the Six Invitational 2026 Finals after knocking out Spacestation of the tournament. The Brazilians had never reached the Six Invitational stage before. This is also Luccas "Paluh" Molina's best Six Invitational result since Team Liquid's Top 6 finish at the Six Invitational 2022.

Overall, the series was mostly dominated by Fluxo W7M, who collected two 7-2 wins on Chalet and Border. However, the astronauts forced the third map as they won on Clubhouse after a thrilling maximum overtime match. With an average SiegeGG rating of 1.30, Júlio "L0BIN" Gabriel was the best player of the game, closely followed by Paluh and his former Team Liquid teammate Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes.

Whilst facing elimination is never easy, this is Spacestation's third consecutive Top 8 finish—making them one of the most consistent sides in the competition. Although the Americans finished in 5th - 6th place last year, it's fair to say this result feels like an upgrade especially after their underwhelming performance at the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

Spacestation finished in third place of the Six Invitational 2026 Group C and after beating the Munich Major champions M80, they were pushed down to the Lower Bracket after falling against Wildcard. Then, the team's 2-1 victory against Shopify Rebellion was followed by today's 1-2 defeat against Fluxo W7M.