Ubisoft release MVP bundle for MacieJay in Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft have released an MVP bundle for Maciej "MacieJay" Dzikowski. The popular Rainbow Six Siege content creator and streamer is the second one to get this type of bundle as the first one to have its own cosmetic set was Nicholas "Jynxzi" Stewart.

The MacieJay MVP Bundle has been designed by the popular Rainbow Six Siege skin designed @MadeByKOOBI, who's known for having previously worked for esports organizations such as KOI, Spacestation, Team Secret, or Wildcard, as well as Ubisoft and BLAST. He was also behind the creation of Jynxzi's MVP Bundle.

MacieJay's MVP Bundle is available for Pulse. The American defender is the streamer's iconic operator as he's the one who popularised using Pulse's scan and C4 to get kills from below. Therefore, it makes sense and it feels special to have Pulse as the operator to feature in the collection.

In fact, Pulse's operator card background included in the MacieJay's MVP Bundle is an explosion. The weapon skin included in the bundle is for the American's UMP 45. The operator is seen wearing a suit. You can see the operator in full detail above.

The MacieJay Pulse MVP Bundle is now available in Rainbow Six Siege's in-game store for 1,512 R6 Credits for Membership players and for 1,680 R6 Credits for non-Membership players.