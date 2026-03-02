Team Liquid part ways with DiasLucas, Daffo, and LENDA

Team Liquid have announced the departures of Victor "Daffo" Henrique, Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias, and Thiago "LENDA" Torres. The news come one week after the Blue Cavalry announced the exits of Tassus "reduct" Issi and Moisés "Tiseis" Oliveira. These roster moves, added to André "Nesk" Oliveira's retirement, mean that Gabriel "Maia" Maia is the only player left in the squad.

Team Liquid's Year 10 was heavily disappointing and arguably the organization's worst in Rainbow Six Siege. The Brazilians took part in RE:L0:AD but missed out on every international competition played since then, including the Esports World Cup 2025, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, and the Six Invitational 2026. In fact, Paris was the first hammer fight that didn't include Team Liquid since the Six Invitational 2017.