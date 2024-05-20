Knowing how to unlock DedSec in XDefiant is a surefire way of expanding the number of factions available in Ubsoft's shooter.

After numerous delays, XDefiant is finally here packed with a variety of factions and an extensive gun list to master. The DedSec faction arrives to the battlefield from Watch Dogs 2 armed with all kinds of different class abilities capable of giving players the upper hand when playing their favorite maps and game modes.

Find everything there is to know about how to unlock the XDefiant DedSec faction along with the faction's abilities below.

How to unlock XDefiant DedSec faction

There are two ways players can choose to unlock the DedSec faction in XDefiant. The first involves purchasing it with money. Ubisoft is also steering away from pay-to-win mechanics, meaning there's also a second way where players can unlock the faction without spending their hard-earned cash.

The second method involves players completing a challenge that requires 700,000 XP to complete. It may take a while but it's certainly worth the grind to take advantage of DedSec's game-changing abilities.

XDefiant DedSec abilities

Before players part ways with their cash and the time it takes to unlock the faction, here's all the intel on the abilities this faction possesses:

Hijack : Hack into abilities deployed by enemies and make them your own

: Hack into abilities deployed by enemies and make them your own Spiderbot : Deploys a Spiderbot that stuns the nearest target by hugging their faces

: Deploys a Spiderbot that stuns the nearest target by hugging their faces Lockout : Disables enemy minimap, HUD, and abilities of all enemies within range

: Disables enemy minimap, HUD, and abilities of all enemies within range Fabricator: When a device is deployed, the Fabricator creates another one to use.

The DedSec faction is all about disrupting the plans of the opposition with the ability to hack devices and completely disable the minimap for a limited time. We'll have to wait and see if it makes an appearance in the meta as it evolves. For now, it's worth using if players are looking to halt the progress of an enemy in any modes where moving to specific checkpoints is the aim of the game.

That's all there is to know about how to unlock the DedSec faction in XDefiant. For more, check out the best M4A1 loadout for mid-range combat and the best MP7 loadout for close-quarters battles.