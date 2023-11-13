Operation Deep Freeze will mark a before and an after in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Starting from the upcoming season, players won't be able to "cook" fragmentation grenades anymore.

For obvious reasons, this is one of the main talking points of Operation Deep Freeze. This feature has been in the game since its early days, so seeing it getting removed is surprising.

However, although the decision is shocking news for some, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege needed such an update. But what's changing? Are fragmentation grenades dead? How to use them? And, most importantly, who will have fragmentation grenades in Operation Deep Freeze?

What operators will have access to fragmentation grenades in Operation Deep Freeze?

Operation Deep Freeze will have 10 operators with fragmentation grenades, including the following characters:

Ubisoft is doubling the number of operators with fragmentation grenades, as IQ, Blackbeard, Lion, Osa, and Sens have been added to the list.

Fragmentation Grenades - What's changing?

Ubisoft's decision of removing fragmentation grenades' "cooking" feature is to reduce their impact in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

For attackers, obtaining kills with fragmentation grenades was a piece of cake. A well-timed grenade was impossible to avoid, especially when playing from the floor underneath.

In Operation Deep Freeze, fragmentation grenades will explode two seconds after the first bounce.

Are fragmentation grenades dead?

Although it's too soon to judge, we don't think fragmentation grenades are dead in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. However, these will change for ever.

Starting from Operation Deep Freeze, fragmentation grenades will mainly be used for bulletproof gadget removal, including Deployable Shields, Evil Eyes, and more.

At the same time, fragmentation grenades will keep their killing power. So, don't get too distracted!