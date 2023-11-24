Although Rainbow Six Siege is well-known for the need for strategy to succeed in your games, some people know it for its cosmetics. The game's most unique skins can be found in the Elite Bundles.

In Rainbow Six Siege, Elite Bundles are packages that include unique cosmetics and charms. Moreover, Elite Bundles are the only ones in Rainbow Six Siege that include a skin for the operator's ability and a victory animation. Cool, right?

With so many Elite Bundles in Rainbow Six Siege, people want to know what's the best one in the game. We think the answer is clear.

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege Announce Azami Elite Bundle

What is the best Elite Bundle in Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege's best Elite Bundle is Sledge's SPARTAN-117, themed around Halo's main character, Master Chief.

Although Sledge's SPARTAN-117 was released recently, this Elite Bundle is already common in Rainbow Six Siege. Sledge's Elite Bundle is the most expensive of its kind. Its current price is 2,403 R6 Credits for Battle Pass holders.

Best Elite Bundles in Rainbow Six Siege

Although Sledge's Elite Bundle is the best in Rainbow Six Siege, there are some other Elite Bundles that are close to the SPARTAN-117.

We have included five more Elite Bundles that are very popular among Rainbow Six Siege's players:

Iana Elite Bundle

Iana's Elite Bundle is one of the most popular bundles in Rainbow Six Siege. If you're a Battle Pass holder, you can purchase it for 1,944 R6 Credits. If that's not your case, you will have to purchase it for 2,100 R6 Credits.

Maestro Elite Bundle

Rainbow Six Siege players had been begging and pleading for a Maestro Elite Bundle, and, during the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, Ubisoft finally listened.

On November 17, Ubisoft finally released Maestro's Elite Bundle. While his outfit is extremely fashionable and probably not suited for the battlefield, Maestro's best part of his Elite Bundle is his victory animation: when equipped, the Italian operator rides a Vespa while shooting his LMG to the sky. It's extremelly hilarious!

Flores Elite Bundle

It's hard to ignore Flores' Elite Bundle. The Argentinian's bundle is a collaboration with another Ubisoft title, Assassin's Creed. If you're a fan of the saga, this bundle was made for you!

Flores Assassin's Creed bundle is currently in Rainbow Six Siege's in-game store for 2,160 R6 Credits. However, Premium Battle Pass owners can get it for 1,944 R6 Credits.

Recently, to celebrate the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubisoft discounted Echo, Hibana, Azami, and Flores' Elite Bundles. However, the promotion is already finished.

Ace Elite Bundle

If you're a big ego player, this Ace's Elite Bundle was made just for you. The hard breacher is one of the best operators in the game, so it makes sense his Elite Bundle is so popular. The bundle is a must if you're a support player.

Dokkaebi Elite Bundle

Last but not least, Dokkaebi's Elite Bundle is one of the coolest in the game. Moreover, her gun skins can be used on other operators like Vigil or Aruni. So, at the end of the day, it's not just for the South Korean operator! Right now, Dokkaebi's Elite Bundle costs 1,620 R6 Credits.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.