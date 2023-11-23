Rainbow Six Siege announce Azami Elite Bundle

During the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, Ubisoft announced the eventual arrival of two Elite Bundles to Rainbow Six Siege. Well, the first one is already here. Azami's Elite Bundle is already available to purchase in Rainbow Six Siege!

Azami's Elite Bundle

Azami's Elite Bundle is called Shade of Vengeance. We know it, it's a dark bundle. After all, the Japanese want vengeance.

This Rainbow Six Siege bundle includes the following cosmetics:

Unique operator card background (gold)

Unique operator card portrait

Unique gun skins for her loadout options

Unique uniform and headgear

Special charm

Special victory animation

While the price of Elite Bundles is quite high compared to other cosmetics in Rainbow Six Siege's store, purchasing Azami's Elite Bundle is a good idea. After all, you will be able to use her gun skins for Kapkan and Valkyrie, too!

What do Azami's Elite Bundle Weapons look like?

Azami's weapon skins included in her Elite Bundle aren't very special. All of them are just dark with some details in red. Ubisoft haven't gone crazy here.

However, we expect this bundle to be quite successful. Azami is one of the most played operators in Rainbow Six Siege due to her gadget's strength and loadout. We're sure this bundle will be very common in Ranked, just give it some time!

How much does Azami's Elite Bundle cost?

Azami's Elite Bundle in Rainbow Six Siege costs 1,620 R6 Credits for Battle Pass holders, who have a 10% discount in the game's store.