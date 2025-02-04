Six Invitational 2025 Day 1 SiegeGG MVP: Always

Virtus.pro's Dmitry "Always" Mitrahovich has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of Day 1 of the Six Invitational 2025 Group Stage after his performance against Spacestation Gaming.

The Russians had an underwhelming start to the series with a 2-7 defeat on Chalet, Spacestation's map pick. However, the team ended up taking the win after two-one sided victories on Bank and Kafe.

Among the ten players on the server, Always was the best one as he got the best statistics in almost every tracked field. Here are the numbers of the 22-year-old against the astronauts:

SiegeGG rating : 1.46

: 1.46 KD (+/-) : 33-17 (+16)

: 33-17 (+16) Entry : 2-1 (+1)

: 2-1 (+1) KOST : 81%

: 81% KPR : 1.22

: 1.22 Survival : 37%

: 37% Operators mained: Sledge and Smoke

All in all, compared to other players, we've decided to name Always as the best player of the day due to his SiegeGG rating being the best one of across the eight games played and his importance in Virtus.pro's result against Spacestation Gaming.

However, the European wasn't the only name considered. Here are three players who also excelled in the first day of Six Invitational 2025 action:

Sho "BlackRay" Hasegawa: With a SiegeGG rating of 1.23, the Japanese led CAG Osaka in a historical 2-0 win against the Six Invitational 2024 champions, FURIA Esports.

Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen: The Finn was G2 Esports' second-highest rated player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.24, only behind Jack "Doki" Robertson's 1.29. However, the European's IGL made a huge difference with two clutches and three plants, some really good numbers for a support player.

Vinícius "live" dos Santos: The Brazilian was RazaH Company's best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.31. He was extremely important in the team's 2-1 victory against DarkZero Esports.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.