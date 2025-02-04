Six Invitational 2025 Day 2 Preview: Team BDS debut in Boston, CAG Osaka to play against FaZe Clan after victory over FURIA, and more!

After the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2025 Day 1 it's time to focus on what's next. Today's matches will put some sides in do-or-die situations as the worst side from each group will be knocked out of the competition by Day 5.

Here's a look at all of the matches that will take place in the second day of Six Invitational 2025 action:

Team Joel vs. M80

After unconvincing performances from both sides in the first day of action, neither of these two rosters can afford another defeat. Ahead of today’s clash, the defeated side will be put between a rock and a hard place as two defeats would add a lot of pressure to their playoff hopes.

Team Joel’s aggressive playstyle was excellently countered by Team Liquid, who won the two maps against the fishy roster despite slow starts to both Kafe and Chalet. The Blue Cavalry definitely have bigger fish to fry. Meanwhile, M80 looked lost against G2 Esports as the North Americans couldn’t do anything to stop the Europeans’ strategies on both Bank and Lair.

As both rosters made deep changes to their structures since the start of the winter transfer window, it’s difficult to know what to expect from this game.

Unwanted vs. Team Liquid

Unwanted are making their Six Invitational 2025 debut later today as the North American side will play against Team Liquid. As mentioned above, the Brazilians enjoyed themselves on the first day of action with a rock-solid 2-0 victory against Team Joel. Now, it’s time to face the second orgless roster in the group.

It’s also worth mentioning that this will be the first time we see Unwanted in action since the team was dropped by Beastcoast. Logically, this will also be the first time we see Mitch “Dream” Malson and Adam “Atom” Gutiérrez playing for Unwanted, as well as the former DarkZero Esports coaches Kyle “Mint” Lander and Zachary “Nyx” Thomas.

Team Secret vs. Shopify Rebellion

Team Secret will make their Six Invitational 2025 debut against Shopify Rebellion, who lost against FaZe Clan in the first day of group stage action. Despite the North Americans’ result against the Brazilians, it’s fair to say they put the Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists between a rock and a hard place.

Overall, Team Secret are headed to the Six Invitational 2025 after a really decent season where they reached back-to-back BLAST R6 Major quarterfinal finishes. Although they aren’t seen as Europe’s main hopes to win the Six Invitational 2025, as this honor is carried by Team BDS and Virtus.pro, today’s match against Shopify Rebellion is the team’s chance to make a statement.

FaZe Clan vs. CAG Osaka

On paper, FaZe Clan are the favorites to win the match. However, after the Japanese’s performance against FURIA Esports, we should start believing in miracles; anything could happen.

As of now, CAG Osaka are Group B’s top seed after having clinched the four points against the current world champions, FURIA Esports. Could the Japanese add another victory, this time against the Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists? Something is certain: a win today would likely end in the Cyclops’ first Six Invitational playoff qualification ever after three failed attempts.

PSG Talon vs. RazaH Company

The South Koreans had an underwhelming start to the Six Invitational 2025 after a 0-2 defeat against Team Falcons. Now, it’s all uphill for Fabian “Fabian” Hällsten’s boys, who have yet to play against Team BDS, DarkZero Esports, and RazaH Company; a defeat today would put them in a very difficult position ahead of the final two group stage matches.

Meanwhile, the Brazilians kicked off their Six Invitational 2025 run with an impressive 2-1 victory against DarkZero Esports. The former E1 Sports roster currently sits in second place, only behind Team Falcons.

Team BDS vs. DarkZero Esports

The Six Invitational 2025 favorites Team BDS are making their debut in the competition later today against DarkZero Esports. It will be the second time they clash this season as they previously met at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, where the French-majority roster knocked out the Americans.

A win today is very important for both sides. While DarkZero Esports needs it to get back on track, the Europeans need a good start before facing RazaH Company tomorrow.

It’s also worth mentioning that this will be Team BDS’ first official match since the team added Julio “Julio” Giacomelli as the roster’s assistant coach.

Virtus.pro vs. Oxygen Esports

Despite the initial turbulence against Spacestation Gaming, the Russians had a pleasant start to the Six Invitational 2025 with a 2-1 victory against the astronauts – with an outstanding performance by Dmitry “Always” Mitrahovic.

Meanwhile, Oxgyen Esports’ put the BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions w7m esports between a rock and a hard place after a 7-3 win on Lair. However, the Brazilians ended up winning the series after wins on Border and Kafe.

Since the start of the 2023 season, Virtus.pro has played five games against North American sides. Unfortunately for the green roster, the Russians’ record in that period includes five victories and no defeats. Could Oxygen Esports break the trend?

SCARZ vs. Spacestation Gaming

Last but not least, the back-to-back-to-back Japan League champions SCARZ will make their Six Invitational 2025 debut against Spacestation Gaming.

Following Oxygen Esports’ performance against w7m esports, the Japanese need to win at least one map to improve their chances of surviving to the group stage. The astronauts could be the ideal victim for the Japanese, as they have already played twice against them – including a 2-1 victory in Copenhagen and a 1-2 defeat in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, following the team’s defeat against Virtus.pro, the Americans need to beat SCARZ to realistically keep their hopes alive of topping Group D’s standings, especially considering they still have to play against the BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions w7m esports.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.