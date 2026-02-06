BNK FEARX knocked out of Six Invitational 2026

BNK FEARX became the second side to be eliminated from the Six Invitational 2026 after finishing at the bottom of Group A's standings.

The South Koreans had an underwhelming start to the group as they were handled defeats against Team Heretics and Weibo Gaming in the first two days of action. Whilst a defeat against the APAC Regional Finals champions was to be expected, their loss against the European Tier 2 roster was a bit more shocking.

Following their break in Day 3, the South Koreans looked much more solid in the server. Unfortunately, the Foxes' 1-2 defeat against Ninjas in Pyjamas put them in a very tough situation to survive the group stage as they had to handle the Munich Major champions M80 a 2-0 loss.

Although the South Koreans had a brilliant start to their series against the Americans with a 7-3 win on Clubhouse, the green roster crushed FEARX's hopes after claiming an 8-6 win on Consulate. It's worth mentioning that the South Koreans had been one round away from winning the map, but they couldn't do so in their last attacking round.