Rainbow Six Siege Black Friday Sales: What can you get?

Black Friday is one of the most intense weeks of the year. As everyone is looking for the best sales, this is the people's last chance to get discounts before Christmas.

This year, some of Rainbow Six Siege's in-game items have also suffered massive discounts. Although it's difficult to go through all of them, we have gathered some of the best in this article!

Black Friday in Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege's Black Friday discounts go from charms to Elite Bundles! For a limited time, you can now purchase four Elite Bundles with discounts that go from 20 to 34%!

Here are some of the best bundles you can get during Rainbow Six Siege's Black Friday sales:

Bandit Elite Bundle

Bandit's Elite Bundle AXLE 13 price has been lowered to 1,085 R6 Credits for Battle Pass owners! If you're a main Bandit, this is your chance to step up your looks.

Ela Elite Bundle

Ela's Elite Bundle is also for sale, as it now costs 1,085 R6 Credits for Battle Pass owners. The Polish operator is one of the best defenders in Rainbow Six Siege, with her shotgun being every attacker's nightmare.

Caveira Elite Bundle

Caveira's Mata-Leão Elite Bundle is now in the store for 1,296 R6 Credits, only for Battle Pass owners. The Bundle includes exclusive gun skins for Caveira, as well as a unique operator card portrait, and more.

Warden Elite Bundle

Warden's Elite Bundle has also been affected by Rainbow Six Siege's Black Friday offers. You can get it now for 1,296 R6 Credits, only for Battle Pass owners.

Echo Whisper Bundle

Although Echo's Whisper Bundle isn't an Elite Bundle, the skins included in this pack are some of the best ever made in Rainbow Six Siege. Ikumi Nakamura has produced some great bundles for the game, so this is your chance to represent her work in Siege!