Top 6 R6 Plays Week 6 | R6 2022 Stage 3 Highlights

Week 6 had some incredible plays across the world. Here's what we thought were the Top 6!
Check out our rundown on all the various qualifications that happened over the last week:
- Rogue qualify for Six Invitational 2023
- Wolves Esports qualifies for Six Invitational 2023
- G2 Esports qualifies for Six Invitational 2023
- Team BDS qualifies for Six Jönköping Major
- Wolves Esports qualifies for the Six Jönköping Major
- CYCLOPS athlete gaming qualify for Jönköping Major
- SANDBOX Gaming follow CAG and secure Jönköping Major qualification
- Dire Wolves qualify for Jönköping Major
And take a look at some of the recent news and upcoming action: