Pre-2024 season transfer window: every transfer in one place

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

While fans would expect some tranquility following a record-breaking Six Invitational Grand Final, the upcoming weeks will potentially rebuild the top-flight leagues as we head to Year 9.

With many organizations making roster moves and some old faces returning to the competitive world of Rainbow Six Siege, the pre-2024 season transfer window promises to be one of the most exciting in the last years.

Here's every roster move that has taken place during the pre-2024 season transfer window!

Brazil

#flag@20:br Team Liquid

Mar. 9 - Team Liquid sign former LOS player Maia

Team Liquid have signed Gabriel "Maia" Maia to complete their Rainbow Six Siege roster ahead of the Brazil League 2024.

The Brazilian comes from playing for LOS, where he played in two Majors and two Six Invitationals. His best result was the team's recent second-place finish at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

Mar. 5 - Team Liquid part ways with volpz

Team Liquid have parted ways with Gabriel "Volpz" Fernandes. The Brazilian signed for the Blue Cavalry in Mar. 2023 and helped the team reaching the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen grand finals.

#flag@20:br w7m esports

Feb. 8 - Back-to-back Major champions to part ways with w7m esports after Six Invitational 2024 conclusion

On Feb. 8, w7m esports announced that the organization and the players failed to reach an agreement for the upcoming season. This means the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, and Six Invitational 2024 will have a different home heading to the 2024 campaign.

#flag@20:br LOS

Mar. 9 - LOS part ways with Brazil League team

The BLAST R6 Major Atlanta grand finalists have parted ways with the team's Brazil League. Instead, LOS will compete in the North America League 2024.

Mar. 5 - LOS join North America League 2024

LOS have decided to join the North America League 2024. The organization hasn't unveiled the details of the team's new lineup.

#flag@20:br E1 Sports

Feb. 27 - E1 Sports part ways with Dodez, Fxrias, and xS3xyCake

E1 Sports have parted ways with Denis "Dodez" Navas, Samuel "Fxrias" Farias, and Thiago "xS3xyCake" Reis. Recently, the Brazilians won the RUSH SUMMER Series after defeating LOS Academy in the tournament's grand final.

#flag@20:br Black Dragons

Feb. 28 - Black Dragons bench Darkeyss

Only one month after signing the Brazilian talent, Black Dragons have benched Darkeyss. According to the organization, "this decision is part of our evolution and optimization of the team, introduced by our staff and athletes."

#flag@20:br MIBR

Feb. 22 - MIBR part ways with Fntzy and Peres

MIBR have decided to part ways with Diogo "Fntzy" Lima and Vitor "peres" Peres. The decision comes after the organization's performance at the RUSH SUMMER Series.

Europe

#flag@20:eu WYLDE

Mar. 9 - WYLDE sign Kantoraketti

WYLDE signed the former G2 Esports and KOI player Juhani "Kantoraketti" Toivonen. The Finn competed in the Europe League 2023 with Into The Breach.

#flag@20:gb Into The Breach

Feb. 19 - Into The Breach unveils roster for the 2024 season

Into The Breach unveiled the organization's roster for the 2024 season, including the two top-flight debutants Oscar "Oscr" Deacon and Charlie "Creedz" Foote. The players come as they will substitute Juhani "Kantoraketti" Töivonen and Jonas "Jonka" Kaczmarzyk.

North America

#flag@20:us Beastcoast

Mar. 9 - Beastcoast unveil new Rainbow Six Siege roster to compete in North America League 2024

Beastcoast have unveiled the team's new Rainbow Six Siege squad to compete in the North America League 2024.

The former Spacestation Gaming player Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens will lead the project which also includes Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff and Gaven "Gaveni" Black, who played for Soniqs and DarkZero Esports, respectively.

The former Parabellum Esports, XSET, and M80 player Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne and the former Envy player dfuzr complete the roster.

#flag@20:us Oxygen Esports

Mar. 5 - Oxygen Esports part ways with Phish

Oxygen Esports have parted ways with Phish. Additionally, the player has decided to retire from Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene.

Mar. 4 - FoxA announces retirement from competitive Rainbow Six Siege

Davide "FoxA" Bucci announced his retirement from Siege's competitive scene as a player. The former Oxygen Esports, Team Reciprocity, and Cloud9 player will focus now on his career as a desk analyst.

#flag@20:us Soniqs

Feb. 28 - Soniqs part ways with CTZN

As announced by Ben "CTZN" McMillan on his X account, the Brit is leaving Soniqs after the Six Invitational 2024. He was Soniqs' best player at the Six Invitational 2024 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.18.

Since his signing for Soniqs, the European featured in two Six Invitationals and two BLAST R6 Majors. His best result with the North American squad was a Top 4 finish at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen.

Feb. 28 - Soniqs bench Gryxr

Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil has been benched from Soniqs. The player was the only member left from the former eUnited roster that was picked up by the American organization in Feb. 2021.

#flag@20:us M80

Feb. 28 - M80 part ways with DiasLucas, GMZ, and Iconic

The American organization has decided to part ways with Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias, Arthur "GMZ" Oliveira, and David "Iconic" Ifidon. The decision was made after the conclusion of an inconsistent season by M80, where the roster struggled to perform as expected at international competitions.

#flag@20:us Spacestation Gaming

Mar. 5 - Spacestation Gaming part ways with Hotancold

Spacestation Gaming have decided to part ways with Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens. The American player had joined the astronauts from Mirage in Jun. 2020, shortly after Spacestation's win at the Six Invitational 2020.

Feb. 27 - Mango leaves Spacestation Gaming

Adam "Mango" Pazner has confirmed his departure from Spacestation Gaming. The analyst had worked for Astralis before signing for the astronauts.

South Asia

#flag@20:sg Elevate

Feb. 19 - Elevate unveils new roster heading to 2024 season

Elevate has announced the signings of the former G Who members Chow "Mcie" Pak-him, Alex "Shed" Moore, RandoSando, and Ryan "Ryke" Kennedy. Additionally, the team has signed Nhaiqal to complete the roster.

South Korea

#flag@20:kr FearX

Feb. 27 - FearX part ways with EnvyTaylor and Arukaze

FearX have parted ways with Kim "EnvyTaylor" Seong-soo and Hwang "Arukaze" Hyeon-Jin. This is a historical move for the region as EnvyTaylor had been part of the team since its beginning as mantisFPS, in Apr. 2017. Meanwhile, Arukaze had joined in Jun. 2022.

Japan

#flag@20:jp CYCLOPS athlete gaming

Feb. 16 - CYCLOPS athlete gaming sign ShuReap and Sironeko

CYCLOPS athlete gaming have signed ShuReap and Sironeko from NORTHEPTION and Crest Gaming Lst, respectively.

MENA

#flag@20:sa Team Falcons

Feb. 27 - Team Falcons sign former Geekay Esports player Hashom

Team Falcons have signed the former Geekay Esports player Hashem "Hashom" Al Jafri. The Saudi Arabian player competed at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta and the Six Invitational 2024.

#flag@20:sa Geekay Esports

Feb. 27 - Geekay Esports sign BlaZ and OF4LCoN

Geekay Esports have signed Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas and Khalid "OF4LCoN" Alsammahi heading to the 2024 season. The Frenchman competed for Heroic and Parabellum Esports at the Europe League and the North America League, respectively. Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian roster will make his top-flight debut.