M80 part ways with DiasLucas, GMZ, and iconic

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

M80 have parted ways with Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias, Arthur "GMZ" Oliveira, and David "iconic" Ifidon. The decision comes after the team was knocked out of the Six Invitational 2024 in the group stage.

Overall, the American roster didn't have a great season. Although they finished in first and second place of the North America League Stage 1 and Stage 2, respectively, the blue and green roster couldn't get the desired results at international competitions as they only won one out of eleven matches played across the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, and the Six Invitational 2024.

More precisely, M80's best international result was outside BLAST's esports circuit, as the North America League roster finished in second place of the Gamers8 2023.

Unfortunately, DiasLucas and GMZ's replacements are yet to be announced. Additionally, Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo's position in the team could change as he is still benched.