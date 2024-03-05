Oxygen Esports part ways with Phish, player retires from competitive Rainbow Six Siege

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @ericananmalay

Oxygen Esports have parted ways with Phish as the American has decided to retire from competitive Rainbow Six Siege. The announcement comes one day after Davide "FoxA" Bucci unveiled his retirement from the scene.

Phish joined Oxygen Esports from Parabellum Esports as he made his debut with the green roster at the Gamers8 2023. In Saudi Arabia, Phish was the second-best-rated player in the team with a SiegeGG rating of 0.85.

Less than a month later, Phish and Oxygen Esports won the Gamer Rogue Summer Series after defeating Mirage by 3-0 in the grand final. Unfortunately, the team missed out on the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta and the Six Invitational 2024 after a sixth-place finish at the North America League 2024 Stage 2.

Phish and FoxA's departures mean that Oxygen Esports will sign at least two new players before the start of the North America League Stage 2.