Team Liquid part ways with Volpz

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Team Liquid have parted ways with Gabriel "Volpz" Fernandes one year after signing the Brazilian. The now 20-year-old joined the Blue Cavalry in Mar. 2023 from w7m esports, with whom he reached two Six Major semifinals and the Six Invitational 2023 grand final.

His adaptation to Team Liquid seemed successful from the start as the Brazilian was the roster's second-best player in the initial stage of the Brazil League 2023 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.16, only behind Luccas "Paluh" Molina (1.19).

At the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, the Brazilian was a key player at Team Liquid with SiegeGG ratings of 1.29 and 1.67 in the playoffs matches against G2 Esports and FaZe Clan, respectively. Unfortunately, in the grand final against his former teammates in w7m esports, Volpz and Paluh vanished as they scored ratings of 0.77 and 0.82, respectively.

It was never the same for Volpz and Team Liquid. Although the Brazilian scored the squad's best rating in the Brazil League 2023 Stage 2 (1.16), the Blue Cavalry was pushed down to the Brazil League Stage 2 Last Chance Qualifiers. There, Team Liquid was sent home after losing by 2-0 against LOS, where Volpz was, once again, the best-rated player in the team (1.15).

Eventually, Volpz's final appearance as a Team Liquid player came at the Six Invitational 2024. After surviving the group of death, a defeat against G2 Esports saw the Brazilians finishing in 12th - 9th place. Statistically, it was Volpz's worst performance in the team as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.96 despite being one of the most aggressive entries with an entry balance of 36-28 (+8).

We expect Team Liquid to announce Volpz's replacement in the future. At the same time, we expect the Brazilian to unveil his next steps in the upcoming days.