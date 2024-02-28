Soniqs bench Gryxr

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil has revealed that Soniqs have decided to bench the 23-year-old following the team's result at the Six Invitational 2024. This is Soniqs' second roster move of the day as the team also parted ways with Ben "CTZN" McMillan.

Gryxr was the only remaining player from the former eUnited roster that was acquired by Soniqs in Feb. 2021. Since then, the player has competed in multiple international competitions, including four Six Majors (Six Mexico Major, Six Sweden Major, Six Berlin Major, and Six Jönköping Major) and three Six Invitationals (Six Invitational 2022, Six Invitational 2023, and Six Invitational 2024).

At the Six Invitational 2024, Gryxr was the team's second-best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.09 — curiously enough he was only behind CTZN, who has also parted ways with Soniqs.

Following today's announcements, Soniqs only have three players on the team, including Richard "Rexen" Coronado, Emilio "Geometrics" Leynez, and Jaylen "Ambi" Turk. With the North America League starting in approximately two weeks, Soniqs' replacements should be announced soon.