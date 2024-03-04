FoxA announces retirement from competitive Rainbow Six Siege

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @ericananmalay

Davide "FoxA" Bucci announced his retirement from competitive Rainbow Six Siege. The now-former professional player represented multiple esports teams including Cloud9, Team Reciprocity, and Oxygen Esports, among others.

The Canadian player made his debut in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene for Most Wanted eSports in Mar. 2017. Eventually, the squad signed for eXcellence Gaming and won the PL Year 2 Season 2 to qualify for the PL Finals, where they lost to PENTA in the roster's first match in the competition.

In Feb. 2018, FoxA signed for beastcoast and qualified for the PL Season 8 after defeating Counter Logic Gaming, a roster that included some of his future teammates in Alexander "Skys" Magor and Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirélez.

Four months after joining beastcoast, the Canadian player signed for Cloud9, where he won the DreamHack Montreal 2018, finished among the best four sides at the US Nationals 2018, and qualified for the Six Invitational 2019.

Before competing in Canada, Montreal, Cloud9's roster joined Team Reciprocity as they reached the Six Invitational 2019 Top 4 alongside the orange organization. Other international appearances included DreamHack Valencia 2019, DreamHack Montreal 2019, and PL Season 10 Finals.

Following a Top 12 finish at the Six Invitational 2020, Team Reciprocity's roster moved to Oxygen Esports as the organization qualified for the Six Charlotte Major, the Six Berlin Major, the Six Invitational 2021, the Six Invitational 2022, and the Six Invitational 2023.

Since FoxA's last game for Oxygen Esports, the Canadian has been focusing on his job as a desk analyst in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege esports circuit. The now-former player announced that he will continue doing so. "I am proud to say that I will be pursuing a career in analyzing and casting for Siege, obviously I played it for eight years, I have a little bit of experience."