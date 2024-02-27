Team Falcons signs former Geekay Esports player Hashom

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Joao F. @itsmeERROR

Team Falcons have announced the signing of the former Geekay Esports player Hashem "Hashom" Al Jafri. The Saudi Arabian player joined the blue roster in Jul. 2022 and is making his way out of the team after one year and a half in the squad.

Under Geekay Esports, Hashom's best results came throughout the end of Year 8 as he won the Saudi eLeagues Season 2023 Stage 2 right before reaching the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta Top 8.

Unfortunately for Geekay Esports, the team couldn't perform as expected at the Six Invitational 2024 as they finished at the bottom of Group A following defeats against G2 Esports, DarkZero Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and FearX.

With this move, Team Falcons' idea seems clear: the green eagles want to become the best team in the MENA League.

It's also worth mentioning that Team Falcons had parted ways with Abdullah "Joker619" Adnan and Hussein "Valantino" Ali Shrara. The team is expected to be completed in the upcoming days.