Soniqs part ways with CTZN

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @ericananmalay

Soniqs have announced the decision of parting ways with Ben “CTZN” McMillan five days following the team's last match at the Six Invitational 2024, as they were knocked out of the competition by the eventual champions w7m esports.

At the Six Invitational 2024, the Brit was the best player in Soniqs’ squad with an overall SiegeGG rating of 1.18 — the third-highest in the competition. He was a crucial part in the team's Top 6 finish in Brazil, as the roster topped the standings of Group D and defeated Wolves Esports before losing to FaZe Clan and w7m esports in the Upper and the Lower Bracket, respectively.

The former Natus Vincere and G2 Esports player had joined the Americans before the start of the Six Invitational 2023. Since then, the Brit played in multiple international competitions including the Six Invitational 2023, the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, and the Six Invitational 2024.

According to the player, the decision of leaving Soniqs was completely his and all points towards him having already signed for a team. Therefore, his future should be revealed before the start of the regional leagues.