Team Liquid sign former LOS player Maia

Team Liquid have unveiled the signing of Gabriel "Maia" Maia to complete their Rainbow Six Siege roster for the upcoming season. The Brazilian joins the Blue Cavalry replacing Gabriel "Volpz" Fernandes, who departed the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen grand finalists earlier this week.

The Brazilian player made his professional debut two years ago after signing for Team oNe. Back then, Maia played one stage with Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi as they qualified for the Six Charlotte Major. Almost two years after that competition took place, both players have been reunited at Team Liquid.

With an average SiegeGG rating of 1.05, the Brazilian player was LOS' second-best-rated player in the squad at international competitions only behind Júlio "L0BIN" Gabriel, who finished the season with a SiegeGG rating of 1.13.

As announced by Team Liquid recently, Maia won't be the team's only addition to their Rainbow Six Siege squad. The Blue Cavalry will add an analyst to the lineup, who will work alongside Vitor "Hugzord" Hugo and the rest of the team.