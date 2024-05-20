Although some maps may favor SMGs, it's still worth considering the best XDefiant SVD loadout.

The SVD may not feature near the top of the meta and with other sections of the gun list possessing superior performance, it's understandable to see why so many would overlook the rifle. However, with a strong attachment combination equipped, it's very easy to excel in mid-range combat thanks to its powerful damage output.

In this guide, find the best XDefiant SVD loadout that makes the marksman rifle somewhat useable across all of the maps and game modes.

Best XDefiant SVD loadout

As Season 1 moves into view, this is the strongest XDefiant SVD build to use:

Muzzle : Muzzle Brake

: Muzzle Brake Barrel : Rapid Fire Barrel

: Rapid Fire Barrel Front Rail : Angled Grip

: Angled Grip Rear Grip : Heavy Grip

: Heavy Grip Stock: Padded Stock

Thanks to its high damage output, the SVD generates high levels of recoil which is frustrating when attempting to land a long-distance shot on an unsuspecting opponent. Thankfully, most of these attachments keep the kick in check, resulting in solid accuracy across the board.

To improve the SVD's fire rate, the Rapid Fire Barrel provides a 5 percent increase which is just enough to follow up with a second shot once the first bullet has hit the target. Next is the combination of Muzzle Brake, Angled Grip, Heavy Grip, and Padded Stock which all do their best to combat recoil. Although these attachments slightly impact range, the ease of control is far more important.

XDefiant SVD class setup

Due to the lack of close-range firepower, the rest of the SVD loadout focuses on addressing that issue. I've paired the marksman rifle with the 93R pistol thanks to its fast reaction times and impressive close-range firepower. If there's a situation where the SVD can't compete with an SMG or an assault rifle, switch the pistol to take them out with a few well-placed bursts.

As for a piece of equipment to bolster performance even further, the Frag Grenade and Sticky Grenades are always viable options. For those who prefer a passive style of play, the Proximity Mine is also useful to stop anyone from encroaching on your location.

That's everything there is to know about the best XDefiant SVD loadout. For more, check out the best Vector loadout along with the best PC settings that ensure the game runs smoothly.