M80 part ways with Hyper

Paul "Hyper" Kontopanagiotis has been dropped by M80 according to the player's post on his personal X account.

After announcing his professional retirement in May 2023, the Greek American player returned to North America's top flight after joining M80 in August 2024. However, two months and a half later, the Six Charlotte Major champion is already looking for a new team.

According to the 24-year-old, coming back to professional Siege was "hard" after "not touching the game for a year." Overall, Hyper finished the second stage with a SiegeGG rating of 0.96 after mainly playing Thermite and Mira.

The decision comes four days after M80's defeat against Oxygen Esports in North America's Last Chance Qualifier. Additionally, today, M80 mathematically locked a spot to compete at the Six Invitational 2025.

Despite the team's decision to drop Hyper from the roster, the Greek American player is already looking for a team. Considering the player's experience, it's very likely we see him back in North America's top flight sooner rather than later.