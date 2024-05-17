Burst-fire weapons are often overlooked despite the best XDefiant M16A4 loadout possessing a number of characteristics that are perfect for scoring plenty of eliminations.

The M16 is an iconic assault rifle and is one of several entries on XDefiant's ever-expanding gun list. Armed with a burst-firing mechanism, it's a viable choice for anyone looking to make an impact in those competitive mid-range duels against those using fully automatic loadouts.

In this guide, find the best XDefiant M16A4 loadout along with the strongest attachments to bolster this underrated rifle's performance.

Best XDefiant M16A4 loadout

Without further ado, here's the best XDefiant M16A4 build:

Muzzle : Muzzle Booster

: Muzzle Booster Barrel : Rapid Fire Barrel

: Rapid Fire Barrel Front Rail : Angled Grip

: Angled Grip Rear Grip : Heavy Grip

: Heavy Grip Stock: Precision Stock

This build does well to address the frustrating horizontal recoil that impacts accuracy when firing for a prolonged period. The most frustrating feature of the M16A4 is its time between bursts. No attachment can reduce this time, but an increase in fire rate certainly helps to score kills quicker.

To rectify the fire rate, the pairing of the Muzzle Booster and Rapid Fire Barrel come into their own, bumping up the RPM by 7.5 percent. The fire rate is a definite improvement but comes at the cost of a 30 percent increase in horizontal and vertical recoil.

The Angled and Heavy Grip do well to keep the kick manageable during matches thanks to a total horizontal recoil reduction of 7.5 percent alongside a 10 percent boost in ADS flinch control. For more recoil management, the Precision Stock remains the best stock attachment in XDefiant thanks to its 5 percent reduction in recoil across the board.

Overall, this build is a solid option in mid-range combat thanks to its ease of use and faster fire rate. However, without being able to address the long gaps between bursts, it's tricky to contend with players using a Vector or an M4A1.

Best XDefiant M16A4 class setup

With a heavy focus on mid-range performance, I recommend using the 93R as a secondary weapon thanks to its impressive close-range performance. Equipped with a Muzzle Booster, Quick Mag, and Quick Draw Grip, it's excellent when in scenarios where the M16 simply can't compete.

Regarding grenades, I've gone with the Sticky alongside the M16A4. Armed with plenty of explosive damage and a narrow radius, they're great to clear out congested areas of the battlefield quickly.

That's all there is to know about the best XDefiant M16A4 loadout. For more, check out the factions list along with how to redeem Twitch drops to expand your collection of cosmetics.