Want to know how to redeem XDefiant Twitch drops? We've got all the intel you need to know.

After several delays, Ubisoft's arena shooter is finally ready to drop much to the delight of fans wanting to master the entirety of the gun list and all of the game modes on offer in casual and Ranked playlists. Before Season 1 gets underway, the developer has offered a wealth of rewards for players to obtain.

In this guide, find out how to redeem XDefiant Twitch drops and expand your collection of cosmetics with ease.

How to claim XDefiant Twitch drops

The process of earning XDefiant Twitch drops is extremely straightforward. Before you start earning rewards, here's what you need to do:

Link your Ubisoft account and Twitch account by clicking here.

Watch any stream participating in the campaign. The official Ubisoft Twitch channel and a number of content creators are participating.

Claim the rewards.

All XDefiant Twitch drop rewards

During the seven weeks of Preseason, there will be at least three rewards on offer. Find the full list of items below:

Week 1

These are the rewards available from May 21st:

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Morganite M4A1 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Violet M4A1 Weapon Skin

Week 2

Here's the list of rewards starting from May 28th:

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Morganite M9 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Violet Vector .45 ACP Weapon Skin

Week 3

Here's what's up for grabs from June 4th:

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Morganite M870 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Ember M16A4 Weapon Skin

Week 4

These are the Twitch drops available from June 11th:

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Pelagic M9 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Ember Vector .45 Weapon Skin

Week 5

These rewards will go live from June 18th:

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Disruption M60 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Eruption MDR Weapon Skin

Week 6

This trio of rewards goes live from June 25th:

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Amber M44 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Pelagic Vector .45 ACP Weapon Skin

When does XDefiant Preseason start?

XDefiant Preseason commences on May 21st, 2024, coinciding with the game's release time. Preseason runs for six weeks before all eyes turn towards the first season of post-launch content.

That's all there is to know about XDefiant Twitch drops and how to claim them.