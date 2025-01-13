W7m esports joins R6 Share 2025 program after acquiring Fluxo's spot

The three-time BLAST R6 Major and Six Invitational champion w7m esports has unveiled the organization's incorporation to the R6 Share 2025 program.

According to the team's announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter) the Brazilian esports organization joined the program after acquiring Fluxo's spot.

The R6 Share 2025 program was unveiled at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal and it revealed the name of eighteen of the twenty organizations that will be part of it. While Fluxo had been included in Ubisoft's initial announcement, w7m esports wasn't.

Since avoiding relegation to Brazil's Tier 2 in October 2022, the Bulls went from the bottom of the standings to compete for international glory in just four months. The organization's best results came throughout 2024, when the Bulls won the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, and the Six Invitational 2024. Overall, the last season, the Brazilians earned around USD$2M in prize pool alone.

After the roster's departure to FURIA Esports, many fans expected w7m esports to automatically become a mid-table roster. However, that wasn't the case as the Bulls have already played two international grand finals since then.

Considering the organization's results in both the Brazilian and the international scene throughout the last two years, seeing w7m esports out of the R6 Share 2025 program was almost unthinkable.

