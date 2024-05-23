The XDefiant grind can feel long which is why knowing how to get XDefiant boosters is important information to obtain.

Ubisoft's arena shooter is out now and features an extensive gun list for players to master. Leveling up fast feels slow and sluggish but there are benefits players can earn to speed up the process of working through the challenges before Season 1 gets underway.

Find everything there is to know about how to get boosters in XDefiant using this guide.

How to unlock XDefiant boosters

Players can obtain boosters in XDefiant using a variety of methods. The first is by loading into the game for the first time. New players have access to five weapon XP boosters as soon as they start playing, with Ubisoft notifying them before loading into a vast selection of maps and game modes.

The boosts last 20 minutes meaning players will want more to make the most of the boosts and reach the top ranks as fast as possible.

How to use XDefiant weapon boosters

Activating a battle pass or a weapon XP booster in XDefiant is a straightforward process. Once in a multiplayer lobby, select the Activate Booster button located in the top-right of the screen.

Select the booster players want to activate and load into the action. The boosters are only active for 20 and 40 minutes but that's enough time to work through several weapon levels and player ranks quickly.

That's all there is to know about how to unlock boosters in XDefiant.