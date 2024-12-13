Rainbow Six Siege aknowledges Grim's bug, attacker's projectile tally to go back to five "in an upcoming update"

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege meta has been shaken following the release of Operation Collision Point. With Ubisoft adding Blackbeard's rework to the game as well as a huge nerf to shield operators, players are still trying to understand and adapt to the game's current pace.

Another important aspect was the release of multiple operator balancing changes, including Sens and Thunderbird's buffs and Ying's nerf. However, Ubisoft always releases hidden tweaks that players discover while playing the season's Test Server.

While it has gone unnoticed for some, Operation Collision Point nerfed Grim's gadget as the Singaporean operator lost one of his five Kawan Hive Launcher projectiles. As of now, the attacker has four projectiles.

Logically, players thought this was an unannounced change by Ubisoft. On paper, Grim is an incredibly versatile operator who can fulfill the job of roamer cleaner by himself due to the nature of his Kawan Hive projectiles. Therefore, seeing his projector tally being reduced isn't that crazy.

However, earlier today, Ubisoft revealed on Rainbow Six Siege's official X account (formerly Twitter) that Grim's nerf was unintended as the announcement acknowledged Grim's projectile reduction. "This will be resolved in an upcoming update."

Although today's statement clearly focuses on the current crossplay features between PC and Console players, a lot of players' eyes have fallen on Grim as they couldn't believe the tweak was unintentional.

According to the Y9S4 Designer's Notes released on November 18, Grim is currently one of the most balanced operators in Platinum and above PC lobbies as the Singaporean attacker has a pick rate of around 12% and a win rate of around -0.2%.

