Ranking up can feel like a tedious task which is why knowing how to level up fast in XDefiant is key to reaching the top ranks as fast as possible.

Armed with an extensive gun list, XDefiant is available now and players are starting to work through the ranks to unlock everything that's on offer in Ubisoft's arena shooter. With Mastery Camos also available to obtain, earning XP quickly is extremely useful.

With that said, this guide contains some useful tips and tricks on how to level up as fast as possible.

How to rank up fast in XDefiant

The first step to ranking quickly in XDefiant is using the boosters. With one kill earning 100 XP, it takes players approximately 35 eliminations to advance a level. For those wanting to speed up the process, the boosters half the time or the number of kills it takes to reach the next level.

In addition to increasing player rank, boosters also help players work through the battle pass faster and earn weapon XP at an increased rate.

Once the boosters are active, it's time to drop into game modes that offer huge XP when played correctly. After testing all of XDefiant's modes, Escort is excellent for earning lots of XP as fast as possible. Aggressively playing the objective and moving the payload along its track is a surefire way of racking up numbers with ease.

Another method to get some extra XP quickly is by completing challenges. Daily, base, and major objectives are always active with some granting over 20,000 XP for completing specific objectives.

These tips are great for pointing players in the right direction if they're finding the grind too long. Ubisoft might make changes to speed up the process but for the time being, these tips will make leveling up feel like less of a chore.