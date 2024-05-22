July 2nd, 2024: With Season 1 underway, we've updated our guide to include the new unlock requirements for each mastery camo.

Knowing how to unlock XDefiant mastery camos is essential intel for anyone looking to expand their collection of camouflages with the best designs in the entire game.

XDefiant contains plenty of camos players can equip alongside a wide variety of factions armed with game-changing abilities to suit all styles of play. Mastery camos are the ultimate achievement in Ubisoft’s arena shooter and require players to hit specific milestones when using their favorite weaponry across a number of game modes.

With that said, find out how to unlock XDefiant mastery camos in this guide containing all the information needed to obtain these exclusive designs.

How to get XDefiant mastery camos

To unlock XDefiant mastery camos, here’s the full list of challenges:

Bronze - Reach weapon level 100

Silver - Reach weapon level 10

Gold - Reach weapon level 200

Titanium Violet - Reach weapon level 300

Titanium Azure - Reach weapon level 350

Titanium Prisma - Reach weapon level 400

XDefiant mastery camos aren’t that difficult to unlock, they just take plenty of time to obtain. Reaching level 100 for the gold camo will take several hours but the reward is certainly worth the grind. Thankfully, the unlock requirement has changed from level 300 which was th previous requirement from a playtest.

To unlock the mastery camos as fast as possible, attempt to score lots of kills during matches to earn the most weapon XP.

How to get XDefiant weapon skins

Skins are different to XDefiant camos as they can be obtained by working through the battle pass or purchasing them from the store. The Season 1 battle pass contains a wealth of cosmetics for various weapons on the gun list and the majority of characters for each faction.

That’s all there is to know about unlocking XDefiant mastery camos. For more, check out our guides on the best M44 loadout and everything there is to know about Ranked Play.