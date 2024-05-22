When it comes to long-distance damage, few weapons come close to the best XDefiant M44 loadout.

Ubisoft's arena shooter features an extensive gun list that's packed with firepower and with most maps featuring long lines of sight, the M44 is a solid choice for those wanting to pick off targets from afar. With the meta starting to take shape, this particular sniper is starting to prove popular.

With that said, find the best XDefiant M44 loadout along with the strongest attachment combination in this guide.

Best XDefiant M44 loadout

After some testing, this is the strongest M44 build to use in XDefiant:

Muzzle : Light Suppressor

: Light Suppressor Barrel : Heavy Barrel

: Heavy Barrel Optic : Variable Zoom Scope

: Variable Zoom Scope Rear Grip : Leather Wrapped

: Leather Wrapped Stock: Lightweight Stock

Kicking things off is the Light Suppressor which avoids the minimap detecting the location of gunfire during matches, adding an element of stealth. Players will only appear on the radar of opponents 24 meters or closer but the ability to remain hidden at longer distances is useful.

To maximize damage output, the Heavy Barrel is next. Despite the slight reduction in mobility, the barrel minimizes any damage drop-off that could result in a target escaping to safety.

So mobility stays high, the pairing of the Leather Wrapped rear grip and the Lightweight Stock enhance ADS speed in addition to movement speed making it easy to react to incoming players and to strafe while aiming down the scope.

XDefiant M44 class setup

Once the best M44 attachments are ready for battle, it's time to focus on picking a secondary weapon and some equipment that bolsters damage output even further.

The 686 Magnum is an excellent option for mid-range and close-quarters combat thanks to its high damage and ease of use. Aiming for the head guarantees a two-shot kill at most ranges.

Regarding grenades, the Sticky or the Frag are the best choices. Alongside the M44, the Frag is recommended due to its longer throwing distance and higher explosive radius.

That's all there is to know about the best XDefiant M44 loadout. For more, check out the best Vector loadout along with the best controller settings that will help improve aim with this lethal sniper rifle.