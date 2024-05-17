Want to know when the next XDefiant season is taking place? We've got you covered.

It's been a while since Ubisoft released XDefiant's Season 1, as it was released on July 2. With the extensive gun list and game modes, attention is already turning towards the arrival of Season 2, the second post-launch update for the arena shooter.

In this guide, find everything there is to know about when the next XDefiant season is taking place including its potential release date.

When is the next XDefiant season?

Credit: Ubisoft.

XDefiant's Season 2 will be launched on September 25, according to Ubisoft's most recent blog post.

The game's second season will see the arrival of a new faction called Highwaymen, which are known for being explosive. The game will also see the arrival of three new weapons, three new maps, the Bomb Mode, and many more quality-of-life changes.

XDefiant Year 1 Roadmap

XDefiant's roadmap for Year 1 has received an update as more details regarding the upcoming three seasons were unveiled.

While we already know what's coming to Season 2, players will have to wait for Season 3 and Season 4, which will be deployed in the near future. Unfortunately, it's too soon to know their arrival.

However, every season will see the release of a new faction, new maps, new weapons, and even new limited-time game modes. Therefore, if you're an XDefiant fan, don't be afraid: there's a lot of content coming to the game!