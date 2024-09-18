XDefiant Year 1 roadmap update: Here's what's coming to the game in the next months

Today, Ubisoft unveiled all of the details regarding the upcoming season of XDefiant. The second season of Year 1 will bring a new faction to the name codenamed Buzz, among many other updates.

However, the reveal didn't only include information regarding Season 2 but also regarding Seasons 3 and 4. Since XDefiant's Roadmap was first released, many new features have been included by Ubisoft's developers.

Here's everything you need to know about Ubisoft's update to Year 1's roadmap for XDefiant!

XDefiant Year 1 Roadmap

With today's announcement, XDefiant's roadmap for Year 1 has been updated as more details have been provided regarding the three upcoming seasons.

Season 2 will see the arrival of a new faction Buzz as the update will include three new weapons, three new maps, a new device, a bomb mode, limited-time modes, and the beta phase for private matches. Additionally, player progression and quality of life changes will be introduced too.

Season 3 will come next and fans will see the introduction of a faction called Orchard. Just like in Season 2, fans will have access to three new weapons and three new maps. A new mode and a new type of map will also be launched to XDefiant, including a bots mode and more limited-time modes. Prestige and badges will be added to the game in the third season of the year.

Last, but not least, Year 1 of XDefiant will conclude with Season 4, which will include a new faction codenamed Horde, three new maps, three new weapons, a new device, a major event takeover, and many more changes that will be unveiled in the future.