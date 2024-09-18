XDefiant Highwaymen faction: Here's everything you need to know

Highwaymen don't ask, we take. This phrase, mentioned by one of the Highwaymen characters in the release video, perfectly explains what the new XDefiant faction is here to do: dominate.

Season 2 is bringing the Highwaymen faction, which is led by the twin sisters Mickey and Lou from Far Cry New Dawn. This faction is explosive and unpredictable as they love action. If you hear explosions, they may be the reason behind them.

Here's everything you need to know about XDefiant's new faction, the Highwaymen!

Loadout

The Highwaymen will have access to the M79 Grenade Launcher, a weapon that throws explosives that detonate when hitting a surface. If you see someone approaching you from the distance, using this grenade launcher can save you before getting into trouble.

Far Cry New Dawn's faction will also be able to equip the Scrap Turret, an automatic machine gun that Highwaymen characters can use to get rid of their enemies. This is very useful when being approached by a handful of opponents at the same time.

Last, but definitely not least, the Highwaymen will have access to the Saw Launcher, their ultra weapon. The blades thrown by the Saw Launcher are special as these can bounce off surfaces like walls. This means that you can shoot at a wall to make the blade bounce off it and hit a target. Isn't it cool?

With the Highwaymen relying so much on their firepower, the members of this faction have a high rate of fire and a quick reloading speed.

Highwaymen characters

Here are all of the Highwaymen members:

Paulo: Paulo is a 32-year-old man from Brazil.

Li'l T: Lil'T is a 24-year-old Pacific islander-american man.

Nova: Nova is a 22-year-old Mexican-American female.

These characters, which form the Highwaymen, are based on Far Cry New Dawn, a Ubisoft title. For those unaware, characters introduced to XDefiant come from other Ubisoft games, with Season 1 seeing the arrival of three operators included in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

Passive ability

The Highwaymen's passive ability is the Revved. This ability improves their rate of fire and reload speed as they get kills. The more kills they get, the smoother their rate of fire will be and the quicker reloading will feel. Each kill obtained will improve these two aspects by 5% and it will be reset after an enemy kills you.

How to use the Highwaymen in XDefiant?

As you can already tell, the Highwaymen are explosive. But, how to get the best out of this faction in XDefiant?

The Highwaymen are volatile and must be used aggressively. Their loadout can be used in multiple ways, but cleaning the battlefield is probably the smartest one. The M79 Grenade Launcher can be used to destroy bulletproof utility quickly and help your teammates to feel the battlefield smoother. The fewer enemy gadgets, the better. You can also use the M79 Grenade Launcher to kill a couple of opponents with a single projectile!

The Scrap Turret should be used on middle or high surfaces that can cover a great area of the map. This weapon can get rid of plenty of enemies before they even know what's shooting them. Keep in mind that the Scrap Turret can also be used to have a vague idea of where the opponents are coming from. If the turret starts shooting, the enemies are on their way!

Finally, the Saw Launcher is the perfect gun to use in close-quarter situations. Using the Saw Launcher in small rooms or caves will force the enemy to worry not just about you but also about the blades surrounding it.

Combine your aggressivity on the field with your Highwaymen weapons to make your rate of fire and reloading smoother. Eventually, you will become a demon on the battlefield!