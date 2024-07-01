XDefiant Season 1: New faction GSK, new weapons, Ranked game mode, new mastery colors, and more!

Ubisoft finally went through all of the updates coming to XDefiant with the launch of Season 1 and the players have been left open-mouthed by the amount of new content coming to the game.

Starting with a new faction, including Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, the release of the game's competitive game modes, and new mastery colors, XDefiant's fans can't wait any longer for Season 1 to be deployed.

Here's everything to be included in XDefiant's Season 1!

GSK is XDefiant's new faction

With Season 1, XDefiant is welcoming the GSK Faction, which includes three Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege operators: Bandit, Jäger, and Blitz.

Although their abilities are still the same as the ones they have in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, these have been adapted to XDefiant's needs. While Bandit will be able to deploy an electrified barbed wire, Jäger will deploy his ADS slightly differently: instead of placing them on walls, he will throw them. Finally, Blitz's ability hasn't been tweaked, as he will use his shield to blind his enemies.

Developers expect players to use the operators included in the GSK Faction to defend the sites, something both Bandit and Jäger do in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Players will be able to use their devices to slow down the attackers' pushes to the site and we expect them to be played very often in Zone Control and Ocuppy.

New weapons

Ubisoft is adding new weapons to XDefiant with the launch of Season 1, including the LVOA-C, the L115, and the

LVOA-C

The LVOA-C is an Assault Riffle. It has better handling and a faster fire rate, but less range and more recoil. This means that players will have to put in blood, sweat, and tears to master this weapon.

L115

During the Season 1 full reveal, the developers defined the L115 as the middle sniper rifle option. The M44 is "quick and snappy" but struggles to get the job done. Meanwhile, the TAC 50 is reliable in terms of one-shot kills, but very heavy. Therefore, the developers expect the M44 to be used for quick headshots and the L115 and the TAC 50 for body shots.

Sawed-off Shotgun

The Sawed-off shotgun is a shotgun that players will be able to equip as a secondary weapon. This gun is a lethal option in close-range gun fights, although it's less deadly than other shotguns due to its range.

New mastery colors for weapons

In Season 0, XDefiant's weapon mastery offered bronze, silver, and golden colors, which were given to players as a reward for increasing the level of their favorite guns. However, with Season 1, XDefiant is adding Titanium, Violet, Azure, and Prisma. The latter one will be the best in the game as the color is constantly changing.

Ranked

Ubisoft is introducing a competitive playlist called Ranked to XDefiant with Season 1. The matches will be 4v4 as no five-player squads will be allowed.

Additionally, players will be able to queue in the following game modes:

Ocuppy

Domination

Zone Control

Escort

All Ocuppy, Domination, and Zone Control have been tweaked to make them more fair from a competitive point of view. Additionally, Ubisoft released information about the Ranks, and the matchmaking rules, as players will only be allowed to queue with three friends if the level difference is no bigger than 15.

To know more about Ranked, check out our Ranked guide for XDefiant's Season 1.

Clubhouse is XDefiant's new map

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege map Clubhouse is being released to XDefiant with Season 1. Although the XDefiant team decided to keep it similar to the one seen in Siege, there have been some small changes made to some areas like Garage and Bar. However, they decided to keep Siege's destructiveness around the map in the form of destroyed walls, ceilings, and floors.

Additionally, fans will see deployable shields and barricades around the map as a reference to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

Players able to support content creators

Last but not least, starting with XDefiant's Season 1, players will be able to support their favorite content creators. To do that, you will have to head to the Store, press Support a Creator, and choose your favorite content creator. By doing that, they will get a small commission from each purchase you make during the upcoming 14 days or until you decide to cancel it.