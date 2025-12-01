Rainbow Six Siege X new season Operation Tenfold Pursuit is just around the corner. The new patch will include multiple brand-new features that will freshen up the game experience drastically, including a Thatcher remaster, a Fortress rework, tweaks to all hard breachers, time-limited playlists, and more.

During the Year 10 Season 4 reveal that took place at the BLAST R6 Major Munich, Joshua Mills revealed that Operation Tenfold Pursuit would be released on December 2. Two weeks after the launch of the Test Server, the new season is ready to be launched.

What time will Operation Tenfold Pursuit be released?

Operation Tenfold Pursuit's maintenance will be begin on December 2 at 9 AM EST and 2 PM UTC. The maintenance duration is estimated to be 60 minutes, meaning Operation Tenfold Pursuit should be playable for all users starting from 10 AM EST and 3 PM UTC.

Operation Tenfold Pursuit will be the last season of Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10. It has been a year full of ups and downs, with the arrival of Rainbow Six Siege X in Year 10 Season 2 completely transforming the overall experience. While there has been a lot of reflection and mixed thoughts, especially with a big chunk of the community complaining about cheaters, Year 10 has been a period full of hard but valuable lessons.

What is Ubisoft releasing to Rainbow Six Siege X in Operation Tenfold Pursuit?

Operation Tenfold Pursuit will be the best, most extensive season of Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10. Ubisoft have made multiple changes to operators, the Ranked map pool, and have also added a new weapon, modernized maps, and even a brand-new playlist to celebrate the game's tenth anniversary.

Here's a brief look at some of the most important changes that Ubisoft will implement to Rainbow Six Siege X in Operation Tenfold Pursuit:

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the Regional Finals, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege X coverage.