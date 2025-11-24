Opinion: Thatcher's rework is the best operator rework of Rainbow Six Siege X — but something must be tweaked to make it perfect

Thatcher's rework in Rainbow Six Siege X will make the S.A.S. attacker an absolute headache for defenders to deal with. Transforming the EMPs to a wave launcher is a genius idea, but it has ridiculously improved Thatcher's position in the game.

First, the reworked Thatcher has no counters. The E.G.S. Disruptor can't be canceled by any defending device, which means Thatcher can disable any gadget with no issues at all—as long as it's within a 10 meter range.

Secondly, Thatcher's waves can go through soft and even hard surfaces. This means that Thatcher can disable any device from safe positions, even from the roof.

Thirdly, Thatcher's E.G.S. Disruptor includes a screen that tells him the exact position of each electronic device. This can be very useful to spot hidden electronic devices, such as Valkyrie's Black Eyes. This feature of the device works similarly to IQ's scan, although the German's gadget is still slightly better than Thatcher's.

Fourthly, Thatcher has been given a new DMR, arguably the strongest DMR in the game as it barely has any recoil. With four primary options in its loadout, Thatcher is now one of the most versatile operators in the game.

Last but not least, Thatcher's E.G.S. Disruptor can be shot six times. This is double the times he could launch EMPs, making him extremely valuable as six waves are more than enough to not just be crucial in helping other attackers to breach or clean the site but also allows him to have a massive impact in planting and post-planting situations.

In conclusion, Thatcher's rework does too much. It still doesn't feel very overwhelming, though, at least when compared to Blackbeard and Clash's reworks—as their shields have been extremely frustrating to play against; that simply can't be the case of disabling waves or EMPs.

After having briefly discussed Thatcher's improvements, here's a look on if Thatcher's rework is too much and how could Ubisoft tweak him before being released to the game on December 2 alongside the launch of Operation Tenfold Pursuit:

An overpowered Thatcher rework was really needed

First of all, I believe an overpowered Thatcher rework like this one was really needed. With the launch of Impact EMPs, Maverick, and Kali, Thatcher's EMPs made absolute no sense. Seeing his EMPs being removed, or transformed into a wave launcher may be a bit too much; but it clearly keeps Thatcher's identity safe. We believe the idea is a great attempt by Ubisoft to improve Thatcher while maintaining his position in the game: Thatcher still feels like Thatcher.

Thatcher's rework feels so strong that players will have no other option than to ban him, meaning defenders will no longer go for the double Ace and Thermite ban, or double shield ban—Thatcher must be considered now too. Combined with the improvements made to all hard breachers except for Ace, who has suffered a nerf, the bans will be wider, less automatic, and a bit more tactical. It's a win.

As mentioned above, Thatcher's rework won't feel as frustrating as Blackbeard and Clash's as these two operators are shield users. A wave launcher won't have the same effect among the community. Still, it will probably be difficult to deal with for Bandit and Kaid mains, especially now that the attackers will be in a much better position after Thermite and Hibana's improvements.

All in all, opening reinforced walls will be much easier, and that's, in part, thanks to Thatcher's rework. But, would that change if Thatcher was slightly tweaked before the release of Operation Tenfold Pursuit?

Is Thatcher overpowered now?

Thatcher definitely is overpowered now because he can do too much. The idea behind the E.G.S. Disruptor is great but Thatcher definitely has too many disabling waves, and we think Ubisoft should consider reducing the total number from six to five or even four. This way, Thatcher players will have to think twice about what devices are worth disabling, and how Thatcher's device should really be used: should he be used to help in the build of the attacker strategy or to help during a plant situation where defenders could throw C4s and gas canisters?

Thatcher's rework is arguably the best operator rework ever released in Rainbow Six Siege and that won't change even if they make no tweaks to Thatcher's rework before the launch of Operation Tenfold Pursuit. Still, Thatcher can simply disable too many devices, collecting a lot of information in the process—and that's why he should be slightly nerfed before he joins the rest of the attackers in Operation Tenfold Pursuit.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.