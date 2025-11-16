Operation Tenfold Pursuit to be released on December 2

Rainbow Six Siege X's new season Operation Tenfold Pursuit will be released on December 2 as revealed by Ubisoft during the Operation Tenfold Pursuit reveal, held in Munich, Germany, before the start of the BLAST R6 Major Munich grand final.

Operation Tenfold Pursuit is arguably the most packed season of Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10. Although it doesn't include a brand-new operator, the upcoming season brings a lot of game-changing tweaks and balances which will certainly make some aspects of the game pretty different – especially the attack.

Here are the most important improvements and features that will be added to Rainbow Six Siege X with the launch of Operation Tenfold Pursuit on December 2:

Thatcher rework sees iconic EMPs being replaced by wave launcher

Fortress gets fully reworked and added to Ranked

Ubisoft adds new DMR and gives it to Thatcher, Hibana, Capitao, and Nokk

Thermite is buffed, gets additional exothermic charge and secondary shotgun

Hibana is buffed, X-KAIROS no longer need to be reloaded, Type 89's recoil improved, gets new DMR and claymores

Maverick is buffed, gets fragmentation grenades and torch doesn't have to be reloaded anymore

Ace slightly nerfed, becomes a one speed operator and gets flashes

Mute gets changed, becomes a two speed operator after Ubisoft tweaks jammers

Castle barricades can be electrified by Kaid's electroclaws

Ubisoft adds Testing Grounds to Rainbow Six Siege X, players able to test upcoming planned changes

Before its full release, players will have the chance to try out all of Operation Tenfold Pursuit's features in the Test Server, which will open on November 17. For a better look at all of the features previously mentioned and more, check out our Operation Tenfold Pursuit guide here.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.