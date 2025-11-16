Thermite buff explained: Three exothermic charges, gets secondary shotgun

Ubisoft is buffing hard breachers in Rainbow Six Siege X’s Operation Tenfold Pursuit as the changes include improvements to Thermite, Hibana, and Maverick’s devices and loadouts.

Whilst Maverick and Hibana’s changes have shaken the state of their hard breaching gadgets, the blow torch and the X-KAIROS Launcher, respectively, Thermite’s are slightly different. The change isn’t about tweaking his gadget rather expanding his presence.

Starting from Operation Tenfold Pursuit, Thermite will have three Exothermic Charges and the ITA-12S shotgun as a secondary gun.

Regarding the rumored addition of a shield to Thermite’s loadout, Josh Mills admitted in an interview with SiegeGG having considered the idea in the past.

“Let’s talk about the elephant in the room with Thermite… the Thermite shield, right? That’s something that I actually mentioned or teased at one point, this was something we were looking at.

But honestly introducing a new shield with the current ecosystem with new counters and new balances going on, this wasn’t something we wanted to be doing right now.

We felt the community sentiment on it, like making sure that players have all the tools they need to deal with shields and feel confident with how they do with them is more important than adding a new one to the ecosystem right now, but still adding more flexibility to Thermite was a big deal.”

Therefore, don’t worry if you’re a shield hater: Thermite is not going to have a shield any time soon.

However, Thermite having three Exothermic charges is a huge boost to his ability. First, Bandit and Kaid tricking will get harder: more charges to burn, more utility to place, more time being exposed to grenades, projectiles, verticality, and many more dangers.

Logically, the addition of an extra Exothermic charge makes Thermite a stronger hard breacher as he will be able to open three reinforced walls.

So, imagine that you’re attacking Clubhouse’s basement. Usually, attackers bring two hard breachers to open the tunnel and the reinforced hatches. Now, with this new version of Thermite, players will be able to just bring him and open everything with the American operator.

As previously mentioned, Thermite isn’t the only hard breacher getting some love from Ubisoft’s developers as Hibana and Maverick have also been updated. Here's a brief rundown of how each operator is changing in the upcoming season:

Hibana buff explained: Type 89 recoil reduced, X-KAIROS no longer to be reloaded, gets new DMR and claymores

Maverick buff explained: Blow torch capacity extended, gets fragmentation grenades

Believe us, Operation Tenfold Pursuit is going to be the best season of Year 10. Including a Thatcher rework, a Fortress rework, anti-cheating updates, operator balancing improvements, and many more features, Operation Tenfold Pursuit is a great step forward to the right direction.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.