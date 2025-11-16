Kaid's electroclaws to electrify Castle barricades in Operation Tenfold Pursuit

During the reveal of Rainbow Six Siege X's new season, Operation Tenfold Pursuit, Ubisoft unveiled all of the new features and updates coming to the game next month. One of them has caught the attention of players, as it creates a powerful yet never seen before synergy that will be worth exploring.

Logically, Thatcher's rework and the Thermite, Hibana, and Maverick buffs have stolen the show. However, Castle and Kaid's updates can't go under the radar as they will be the origin of a new operator combination. Starting from Operation Tenfold Pursuit, Kaid's electroclaws will be able to electrify Castle's panels.

This operator synergy is likely to be seen a lot in the next season. Electrifying Castle's panels means the options to destroy them are harshly reduced, as breaching charges or Ash's projectiles are automatically burnt by the electricity. Attackers don't have to worry about taking damage from the electricity though, as this feature was removed with the launch of Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak.

We expect Kaid and Castle lineups to be widely seen in Rainbow Six Siege X's esports, especially now that the Six Invitational 2026 is fastly approaching us. The Regional Finals will give us a first look at how the meta could change following this tweak and the buffs made to Thermite, Hibana, and Maverick, as well as the nerf made to Ace's speed.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and Operation Tenfold Pursuit, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.