Fortress to be reworked in Rainbow Six Siege X's Operation Tenfold Pursuit

Ubisoft have unveiled that Fortress will be reworked in the upcoming season of Rainbow Six Siege X, Operation Tenfold Pursuit. Ubisoft will reveal all of the details on November 16, 6 PM CET, right before the BLAST R6 Major Munich grand final.

Fortress was released to Rainbow Six Siege with the introduction of Operation Wind Bastion, which was launched to the game on December 4, 2018. Seven years later, Ubisoft will release a reworked version of the map.

Since its launch, many players, including developers, have seen a lot of potential in Fortress. However, although the map was initially launched as a Ranked map, it never ended up fitting in the competitive community. Now, Fortress will get a second chance at that as it will be included in the Ranked map pool once again in Operation Tenfold Pursuit.

It's still unknown when Operation Tenfold Pursuit will be launched to the game. However, considering the season will be revealed on November 16, we expect Operation Tenfold Pursuit's Test Server to open on Monday, November 17. Finally, we expect Operation Tenfold Pursuit to be released between December 2 and December 3.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.