Rainbow Six Siege X Operation Tenfold Pursuit reveal: Times, what's coming, release date, and more!

Did anyone ask for more Rainbow Six Siege X content? Well, here it is as a new season will be deployed next month. The final chapter of Year 10 will be revealed this week as the game's developers will unveil and go through every addition that will be made to the game in the upcoming patch.

As the Save Siege move gets bigger and bigger, Year 10 Season 4 and Year 11 are set to be differential for the health (and wealth) of Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X. All eyes will be set on what the developers have to say as expectations are very high at the moment.

Without further ado, here's everything we know so far about Operation Tenfold Pursuit's reveal:

What's the name of Rainbow Six Siege X's next season?

Rainbow Six Siege X's next season will be called Operation Tenfold Pursuit. It will be the game's final season of Year 10.

Unfortunately, Ubisoft haven't released any design of Operation Tenfold Pursuit. Therefore, it's impossible to say what theme will the next season follow.

When will Operation Tenfold Pursuit be revealed?

Operation Tenfold Pursuit will be revealed on November 16 at 5 PM CET and 12 PM ET. The reveal will take place in Germany, Munich, shortly before the start of the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

We expect Rainbow Six Siege X's developers to address some of the community's biggest concerns during Operation Tenfold Pursuit's reveal.

It's also to be expected that Operation Tenfold Pursuit's Test Server opens one day after the reveal. Therefore, we expect Operation Tenfold Pursuit to open its doors on November 17.

When will Operation Tenfold Pursuit be released?

While Ubisoft haven't officially unveiled the new season's release date, we expect Operation Tenfold Pursuit to be released between December 2 and December 3.

Looking at previous season releases, Ubisoft often takes between two and three weeks to launch a season after its reveal. Considering Operation Tenfold Pursuit will be revealed on November 16, it makes sense to believe it will be deployed during the first week of December.

Releasing Operation Tenfold Pursuit then would also make sense when looking at the esports calendar. Although Europe and North America's Regional Finals would have started by then, their LAN phases would be played after the arrival of the patch.

What's coming in Operation Tenfold Pursuit?

Although Operation Tenfold Pursuit hasn't happened yet, Ubisoft have already revealed some of the biggest improvements, including a new primary weapon, a reworked operator, a reworked map, Ranked matchmaking adjustments, operator balancing changes, and more.

Here's a complete look at what's coming to Rainbow Six Siege X with Operation Tenfold Pursuit:

New attacker remaster

New cross-operator weapon

Full map rework

New modernized maps

Ranked matchmaking improvements

Testing Grounds

Hard Breach, DSEG, and more

Security improvements

Enlisted and Field Training AI allies

Target Drill changes

Mini-map added to training playlists

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.